Harvard University has a new student on its roster and it’s none other than Night School and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish.

The comedian and actor shared the good news on Monday via her Instagram stories, explaining that the prestigious place was where she’s been spending most of her time as of late.

“Hey y’all, it’s your girl Tiffany Haddish. I ain’t been on here lately, that’s because I’m getting educated. That’s right, I’ve been going to Harvard for the last three days,” she explained before giving her fans and followers a tour of one of the classrooms. “I’m a student now! Look, this the class! BAM! Harvard certificated! I’m getting a certificate, educated baby!”

She further joked, “They said I wasn’t gon’ make it. I MADE IT! Don’t be jealous, don’t be jealous. Fill out your paperwork and you can get in too—NO YOU CAN’T! NO YOU CAN’T!”

In addition to that post, Haddish later went on to share additional posts with some of her other classmates, one where she’s doing a TikTok dance and another where she’s posing for a giant group photo, as noted by Hot New Hip Hop. Now because the Girl’s Trip star cracks jokes for a living, there’s honestly no telling whether or not her attendance at Harvard is FRFR (that’s for real, for real for all you uncultured folks) or whether it’s a setup for some comedy special she has coming up.

Regardless—and since we all could use a little bit of good news given the last couple of weeks in this country—I’m going to just say hella congratulations to Miss Haddish! Here’s to more Black women getting “certificated” and educated in 2022 and beyond!