Thomas Markle Makes Another Bid for Relevance, Says He'll Petition for Rights to See Royal Grandkids

Well, this is a new page from the “Mediocre White Male Entitlement Playbook.” Meghan Markle’s estranged (and just plain strange) father Thomas Markle—who has basically been a terror since the eve of her marriage to Prince Harry—has now come up with a new way to impose himself upon his daughter’s life: through her two young children.

Granting an interview to Fox News at his home in Rosarito, Mexico (h/t Page Six), the 77-year-old Thomas took it upon himself to make a personal plea to Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family, specifically asking that Meghan and Harry’s newborn Lilibet (“Lili,” for short) be allowed to be christened at the queen’s church.

“We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior,” he said—and yes, this is the same Thomas Markle who didn’t show up to walk his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding, then lied about how he was treated by her and her fiancé. Oh, and did we mention him leaking Meghan’s personal correspondence to the British tabloids?

“[Meghan’s two-year-old son] Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game,” he continued. “And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

You know who’s entitled? This dude. In fact, Thomas Markle is so entitled, he claims he will pursue legal action against the Sussexes to gain access to his grandchildren.

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” Thomas told Fox News (which no doubt ate that sticky pudding up with a spoon). If that’s not using the children as pawns in a game that has already gone on far too long, I’m not sure what is.



And in case you’re not already clear, this is nothing more than another thirsty-ass maneuver by an attention-starved stunt queen, since under California law:

[A] grandparent can ask the court for reasonable visitation with a grandchild. To give a grandparent reasonable visitation with a grandchild, the court has to: 1. Find that there was a pre-existing relationship between grandparent and grandchild that has “engendered a bond.” This means that there is such a bond between grandparent and grandchild that visitation is in best interest of the grandchild. AND 2. Balance the best interest of the child in having visitation with a grandparent with the rights of the parents to make decisions about their child.

So, good luck with that, Tom.

Furthermore, the law notes that grandparents generally cannot file for visitation rights while the grandchild’s parents are married—which Meghan and Harry are, seemingly very happily (in spite of any hopes and wishes to the contrary). But why confuse Mr. Markle with facts?



Meanwhile, you know who has unfettered access to her grandchildren, simply for being a solid and supportive parent? Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who got a grateful nod from her daughter during the Sussexes’ sit-down with Oprah in March.

“You’ve never heard her say a word,” said Meghan (h/t Page Six). “She remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”

