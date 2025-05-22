You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out to Explain in Detail How O.J. Simpson and Diddy's Cases are Similar

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial continues to play out in court, many have compared it to that of the O.J. Simpson trial given it’s high-profile nature, similar components and ramifications. Among them is Tanya Brown — sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson — and she’s not holding back on how she feels.

Speaking in an all-new interview on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday, Brown explained that much like Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura —whose testimony of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy mogul plays a huge part in this new case — her deceased sister became a victim due to her being young and swept up under the celeb grandeur of her partner.

Ventura linked with Diddy in 2005 when she was 19 and didn’t part ways with him until 2018. However, much like with Nicole and O.J.’s relationship, things weren’t all bad in the beginning.

“They don’t engage with the monster, the monster somehow appears. Nicole didn’t marry the monster. The monster appeared even though she documented like early on in their relationship,” Brown explained before sharing the parallels she’s seeing between her late sister’s experience and Cassie’s.

She continued:

There is the cycle of violence is all about power and control. And when you have a person who is so, not only influential, but powerful and has money, and then all of the sudden, you’re this 18, 19-year-old girl who may have been enamored, I don’t know. I never had the conversation with [Nicole], but maybe she was enamored. But I remember somebody, I think it was Denise or Dan Priscille in Lifetime, she said he was molding her to be the woman he wanted her to be. Now, when you’ve got so much power and so much control, they fear retaliation. Why call the police? They’re just going to laugh at me. I mean, look what happened to [Nicole] in ’89, you know, we’ve seen pictures of it, New Year’s Eve, and the cops came, but he got a little slap on the wrist, you know?

Brown concluded by expressing how the world’s obsession with celebrities and fame is toxic to society. She also stated that people are always capable of doing bad things because they’re human, regardless of their status, money and position.

“If you’re a human, you can do bad, if you’re a bad human, you will do bad things,” she said.