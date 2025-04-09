This Scary Incident Left Rapper Boosie Badazz in Pretty Rough Shape

Attention Charlotte, NC residents! If you’re looking for rapper Boosie Badazz to appear at the upcoming Millennium Tour concert, he may or may not be in attendance based on the events from Monday afternoon. Police say he was involved in a horrifying accident leaving the rap artist peeled out of his vehicle.

Police say the rapper was riding through Union City, Ga. around 3:30 p.m. when the incident occurred. Authorities say two cars collided at the intersection of South Fulton and Mason Road. One of those vehicles, a lime green and black BMW, was seen in bystander video with some serious damage. The vehicle was seen with all its doors open, surrounded by debris and appearing to have deployed all four of its airbags. The vehicle also appeared to be hit head-on.

In the video, several individuals were found lying on the ground, holding themselves in pain. A few feet from the vehicle, Boosie was found shirtless, being held up by another individual. According to TMZ, multiple people were hospitalized. The outlet reported that Boosie was not listed on the police report indicating he was not the driver.

However, authorities suspect he was a passenger in the backseat, according to TMZ’s report. There are no current details pertaining to the vehicle Boosie and his crew allegedly collided with.

Boosie was headed to his next stop on the Millennium Tour which is scheduled for Charlotte on Thursday. Following the incident, it’s unclear if the rapper was hospitalized but he took to social media to confirm he was okay after the horrifying video circulated.

“IM GOOD, BANGED UP BUT GOOD. GOD GOT ME,” the rapper wrote to Facebook.

I don’t know, Charlotte. Y’all might just be in luck this week!