Khris Riddick-Tynes and Leon Thomas make up the production duo The Rascals. They’ve produced Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Zendaya and Kehlani, to name a few.

Riddick-Tynes also knows the value of mentors, one of which is legendary singer-songwriter Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. The 11-time Grammy winner, along with music giant Antonio Dixon, took the young producer under their wings. Riddick-Tynes began working with Boyz II Men as well as on Babyface’s and Toni Braxton’s collaboration album, Love, Marriage and Divorce, which received a Grammy in 2015. Riddick-Tynes also worked on Braxton’s latest, Sex & Cigarettes, which is up for a Grammy on Sunday.

He spoke with The Root about the importance of mentors and his impressive musical lineage.


