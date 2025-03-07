This New Development in Southern University Student Hazing Death Should Answer a Lot of Questions...

Last month, the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson shocked the nation. Wilson’s Feb. 27 passing, which has been connected to fraternity hazing, has put a negative spotlight on Omega Psi Phi fraternity and their practices.

Now, according to local news outlet WAFB, a former Southern University student was arrested Thursday. Sources told WAFB that 23-year-old Caleb McCray, a Southern University alum and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter.

In addition to McCray, two other people—who remain unidentified—are also facing charges in connection with the incident. Manslaughter—the more severe of the two—carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said during a Friday morning press conference the other two suspects are expected to turn themselves in today.

“Additional warrants can’t be ruled out,” Morse told reporters according to The Advocate.

The lawyer for McCray has released a statement and claimed that he has not seen strong enough evidence to support the allegations against his client.

“At this time, we are thoroughly reviewing all evidence and circumstances surrounding this case,” Dr. Phillip Robinson wrote per WBRZ. “We are committed to ensuring that all facts are properly examined and that due process is followed.”

Earlier this week, Wilson was honored with a candlelit vigil at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Kenner. Photos of Wilson lined the wall as friends and family paid their respects.

Wilson was a engineering student at the school as well as a member of the Human Jukebox marching band. His loved ones are still in search of answers when it comes to his shocking death.

“They just want justice where it’s necessary, and we just want to know kind of what happened and why,” said Wilson’s pastor, Dr. Mitchell Stevens, told WDSU.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore claimed that more charges may be coming pertaining to Wilson’s death.

“We’re looking at the misdemeanor hazing statute. The felony hazing statute that involves a death, neglect homicide and manslaughter,” Moore said.