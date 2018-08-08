Today’s contender for “America’s Most Smartest” (I said what I said) is 22-year-old Reginald D. Wooding Jr., who thought it would be a great idea to take his driver’s license test with a pound of marijuana, a loaded gun, a 30-round magazine and some $15,000 cash in the car he was using.

According to WBALTV, Wooding was in his mother’s car on Monday gearing to take his test at the Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie, Md, when his examiner smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and alerted a state trooper who was working at the MVA.

Further proving that Wooding is the best genius, he reportedly voluntarily handed over a small bag of weed to officers, according to Maryland State Police Maj. Greg Shipley, prompting the trooper to investigate further. When all was said and done, the officer uncovered one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 of what police believe to be money related to drugs and a loaded handgun.

Needless to say, Wooding will have to go another few years without a driver’s license, most likely, as he was arrested before taking his test. He is facing multiple charges including engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The 22-year-old was later released on $7,500 unsecured bond. According to the report, it is not clear if Wooding’s mother will face any charges.

Wooding, who has been previously charged with burglary, assault and drug-related charges dating back to 2015, is expected back in court on Sept. 5.