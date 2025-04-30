Fashion

This Black Model Might Be The Face Of 2025 Met Gala, But Still Has a Regular Job to Make Ends Meet

A now-viral TikTok clip posted by model Christian Latchman exposes the reality of life for models and artists.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled This Black Model Might Be The Face Of 2025 Met Gala, But Still Has a Regular Job to Make Ends Meet
Screenshot: Instagram

If you think being a model is just about high-fashion photo shoots and partying with celebrities, think again. Believe it or not, many of the faces you see on billboards and walking the designer runways still have to find other work just to make ends meet. The reality of this dichotomy is resonating with lots of people after a video posted by model Christian Latchman is making the rounds on social media.

Suggested Reading

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter Breaks Down Exactly Who's to Blame For Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide, But You Can Probably Guess
12 Houston Fire Academy Cadets Share Racist Memes, Messed Around and Found Out at the Worst Time
Why Nelly Is Getting Dragged for These Comments About President Donald Trump
Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter Breaks Down Exactly Who's to Blame For Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide, But You Can Probably Guess
12 Houston Fire Academy Cadets Share Racist Memes, Messed Around and Found Out at the Worst Time
Why Nelly Is Getting Dragged for These Comments About President Donald Trump
Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

His post, captioned “Literally the face of the MET GALA this year but still gotta clock into my 9 to 5,” flashes between clips of Latchman’s image on Met Gala promotional materials and him working a retail job (while showing off a fierce model walk, of course). The video has received over 180,000 views on TikTok and comments from some people who were outraged and others who weren’t surprised by what he goes through when the cameras aren’t flashing.

Advertisement

Related Content

Viral Video: Young Girls Think Smart and Record Creepy Men At Movie Theater
Grab Your Kleenex: This Happened After A Single Black Dad's Video On Kids’ First Christmas Without Mom Went Viral

Related Content

Viral Video: Young Girls Think Smart and Record Creepy Men At Movie Theater
Grab Your Kleenex: This Happened After A Single Black Dad's Video On Kids’ First Christmas Without Mom Went Viral
Advertisement

Latchman’s post got an emotional reaction from content creator Jennifer Moxley, who posted on TikTok that sometimes those who appear to have it all may be experiencing real hardship behind the scenes.

Advertisement

“Like this is the other universe that Christian’s experiencing simultaneously while grinding in a 9-to-5 job,” she observed. “It’s in so many people’s lives where I see this extremism. There’s one part where you’re traveling, you’re having these lavish experiences, you’re living this amazing life, but the flip side, the very real reality is that you may be skipping meals to make ends meet.”

The space where both of these realities are true, she added, is where most people quit.

Advertisement

That is why others who have watched Latchman’s videos have left encouraging words reminding him that he has no idea what the universe has in store for him.

Advertisement

“And when you make it big, it’s gonna mean soooo much more 💕,” wrote one person in the comments.

If you have any doubt that Christian Latchman is a talented model who has yet to reach his full potential, check out this stunning cover of The New York Times: