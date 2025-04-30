This Black Model Might Be The Face Of 2025 Met Gala, But Still Has a Regular Job to Make Ends Meet

If you think being a model is just about high-fashion photo shoots and partying with celebrities, think again. Believe it or not, many of the faces you see on billboards and walking the designer runways still have to find other work just to make ends meet. The reality of this dichotomy is resonating with lots of people after a video posted by model Christian Latchman is making the rounds on social media.

His post, captioned “Literally the face of the MET GALA this year but still gotta clock into my 9 to 5,” flashes between clips of Latchman’s image on Met Gala promotional materials and him working a retail job (while showing off a fierce model walk, of course). The video has received over 180,000 views on TikTok and comments from some people who were outraged and others who weren’t surprised by what he goes through when the cameras aren’t flashing.

Latchman’s post got an emotional reaction from content creator Jennifer Moxley, who posted on TikTok that sometimes those who appear to have it all may be experiencing real hardship behind the scenes.

“Like this is the other universe that Christian’s experiencing simultaneously while grinding in a 9-to-5 job,” she observed. “It’s in so many people’s lives where I see this extremism. There’s one part where you’re traveling, you’re having these lavish experiences, you’re living this amazing life, but the flip side, the very real reality is that you may be skipping meals to make ends meet.”

The space where both of these realities are true, she added, is where most people quit.

That is why others who have watched Latchman’s videos have left encouraging words reminding him that he has no idea what the universe has in store for him.

“And when you make it big, it’s gonna mean soooo much more 💕,” wrote one person in the comments.

If you have any doubt that Christian Latchman is a talented model who has yet to reach his full potential, check out this stunning cover of The New York Times: