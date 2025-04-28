The Sad But Relatable Reason Naomi Campbell Might Skip This Year's Met Gala Red Carpet

Naomi Campbell has been serving lewks on the Met Gala red carpet for decades, from her very first appearance wearing a colorful mini dress in 1990 to the beautiful Burberry fringed gown she wore in 2024. Now, just days before the 2025 event, the supermodel has left fans wondering whether or not she’ll give them something to gawk at.

The model and actress just released some behind-the-scenes footage of her experience before the 2024 Met Gala. In a video she shared to YouTube on her Being Naomi channel, fans got up close and personal with Campbell’s process, including the time she spent working with stylist Carlos Nazario and the rest of her glam squad to pick out the perfect, makeup, hairstyle and accessories to get her red carpet ready.

While the outcome was flawless, all of that work might have been a bit too much for Campbell, as she made a stunning confession on her way to the event.

“This is my last Met,” she said from the car while eating a snack. “I can’t. I’m too old. It’s too much for me...the anxiety.”

Campbell isn’t new to the game. The 54-year-old has been modeling since she was a teenager and has walked runways for some of the most legendary fashion houses, including Chanel, Christian Dior and Versace. So for her, if you’ve been to one Met Gala, you’ve been to them all. In fact, she admitted that she can’t even keep track of how many she’s attended over the course of her career.

“I don’t know what number this is. This could be number 20 or 21,” she said. “Can you imagine?”

While we can understand why the whole thing might be a bit too much work for the now-mom of two, fans can’t help but hold on to a little hope that she’ll make an appearance on the Gala carpet this year.

“I really hope she decides to do this years Met Gala!!!” wrote someone in the comments.