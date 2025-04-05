Social Media Is Calling This Boy 'The Most Beautiful Person In The World'

A small Black boy is going viral on TikTok for being the “most beautiful in the world.” So beautiful in fact, that many people think he’s not even real, but a product of AI generation. But he is in fact very real.

TikTok account @fatimfatim148 posted videos of the little boy on Monday, March 31. The first video of the boy stunned viewers, so much so the clip of him gained over 13.8 million views, 1.1 million likes, and 43K bookmarks.

Viewers couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section after seeing the little boy, who wore an orange shirt and black pants.

The boy, whose name or age has been revealed, according to many users is “so cute people think he’s AI generated.” Another online user wrote how, “God took his time to make this boy, wow!” while others penned, “I have never seen such beauty in human form,” “When did angels start landing on earth,” and “He’s so perfect.”

“He is beyond handsome,” one person wrote, while another called him a “gift from God.” A third individual complimented his “pure, African, beautiful, chocolate brown skin,” while a fourth had to ask, “Is he even real? Cuteness overload!”

“Those who thought this is AI, let’s gather,” one person joked, whose comment has nearly 4K likes. “At first I thought he wasn’t real,” another added. Someone else wrote how his “innocent eyes are gonna make gals run mad!”

In the first clip, the boy is standing outside while someone’s hand holds his chin up as he looks innocently into the camera. A follow-up clip, posted the same day, showed the boy sitting quietly on a couch in a room with four women.

Viewers began to ask the account holder to tag the boy’s parents, to witness for themselves the pair who created such beauty, with suggestions to not post him on social media to protect him from the “evil eye.” One user instructed in the comment section: “Please do not expose this boy too much,” while another prayed for “God to protect him from all evil and harm” considering the international attention he has suddenly garnered.

A third video, shared two days ago, showed the boy’s playful side. While sitting in a chair, the boy can be seen playfully dodging a woman’s kisses while turning his head away. And the comments were equally positive. “Perfectly designed by God,” one wrote, while another added how they only followed the account “because of this little boy.”

“The meaning of Black beauty,” another wrote. “Get him a modeling gig,” one person suggested, while another person called him “the most beautiful baby boy.”