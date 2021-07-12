Thieves Broke Into Jodie Turner-Smith's Cannes Hotel Room and Stole Jewelry, Including Her Mother's Wedding Ring

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “After Yang” photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Jodie Turner-Smith has been the victim of a recent jewelry theft during her time at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

On Friday, burglars broke into the 34-year-old actress’ room at the Marriott hotel on Croisette and stole jewels reportedly worth tens of thousands of euros, including her mother’s wedding ring, which is definitely priceless. Thankfully, Turner-Smith was not at the hotel at the time as she was out for breakfast. Her one-year old daughter, who she shares with husband Joshua Jackson, is also with her during her stay in Cannes, France.



Immediately following the incident, Turner-Smith was transported to Majestic Hotel and was assigned security detail to accompany her wherever she went.



“Didn’t think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are…” Turner-Smith tweeted on Sunday.

Variety adds more context as to what happened:



It’s believed Turner-Smith, who is in Cannes for the first time, may have been targeted after wearing gold and diamond jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the “After Yang” premiere on Thursday night. Although the jewelry was immediately taken back following the premiere, it’s believed the robbers may have broken into Turner-Smith’s room believing the items were still in her possession.

Advertisement

Following the alarming incident, Turner-Smith did continue to carry out her Cannes duties and appearances, speaking on the lack of representation and opportunities for women of color in film during the Kering Women in Motion event.



“I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of color, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented,” she said at the event.



Advertisement

Ultimately, we’re glad Turner-Smith and her daughter are safe and we send her well-wishes as she processes this traumatic incident.





