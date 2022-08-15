I know you’re probably tired of hearing about the slap heard ‘round the world, but this is just the reality we live in.

On Saturday, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were spotted out together for the first time since the infamous Oscars moment in March. The couple were seen holding hands leaving the famous sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Smith, 53, was sporting a beard as well as a navy blue golf shirt with a matching baseball cap and pants. The Red Table Talk host, 50, held onto her husband’s shirt as she followed him to their vehicle.

Pinkett-Smith donned a black outfit with a red flannel shirt wrapped around her waist. The look was completed with sunglasses and hoop earrings. The actor has been laying low since the Academy Awards, where he hit comedian Chris Rock over a joke made about Pinkett-Smith’s bald head.

Last month, Smith shared a video via YouTube with his take on everything that’s transpired. “I’ve spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment,” he said.

“I’m not gonna try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Smith also said he has reached out to Rock to talk, but that won’t happen anytime soon.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”