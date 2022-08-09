While some in Hollywood may still be in shock, appalled and dismayed at the now infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap that took place earlier this year, that doesn’t mean everyone feels the same way. Chief among them, are folks like Dave Chappelle, who recently joked about the incident during a stop in Ohio for his “In Your Dreams” tour.

According to MSN, the comedian explained how the media’s attention to what happened was crazy in comparison to other huge events that actually deserve it.

“That shit was like the Space Shuttle blowing up,” he said. “I saw my friend, Will, slap my friend, Chris,” Chappelle continued. “That shit was something. The war stopped for three minutes in Ukraine.”

In addition to The Slap, he also joked about his relationship to members of the LGBTQ+ community and last year’s controversial special, Amish people, running for governor in Ohio, marriage, celebs and more.

As previously reported by The Root, Chappelle has been booked and busy as of late. Just last weekend, he hosted Napa Valley’s Inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival. Prior to that, he was announced as a performer for a 3-night benefit concert for Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 14. Tickets became sold out almost immediately after the announcement was made.

So much for cancel culture right? I tried to tell y’all it didn’t exist, but no! At least now, you don’t have to just take my word for it—you can clearly see that Dave is living, breathing proof that that phrase doesn’t really amount to anything at this point. Let’s retire it for good, shall we? All in favor, say “aye ” in the comments.

