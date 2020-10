If you don’t know who Heidi N Closet, Jaida Essence Hall, and Shea Couleé are, you are sadly missing out on “Black queer excellence,” in the words of entertainment journalist Tre’vell Anderson.

The Root asked Anderson—an honoree on this year’s The Root 100 list—to share the Blackest moment of 2020 thus far and they said, “I have to give it to our Black queens who are running the RuPaul’s Drag Race empire right now.”

Check out more in the video above.