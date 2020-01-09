‘They Are in Love With Terrorists’: GOP Lawmaker Falsely Claims Democrats Are Mourning the Death of Iran’s Top Military General

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) attends a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo : Patrick Semansky ( Getty Images )

Unlike the New York subway system, the Republican propaganda train is never late.



Last Thursday, after Trump ate a mayonnaise-laced baby goat heart and bombed an Iranian brigade killing Iran’s top military official, Qassem Soleimani, many Democrats came out against the aggressive act as a move that could lead to an all-out war.



In the GOP world, where two plus two equals an un-American anti-Trump commie, perpetual presidential ass-muncher Georgia Rep. Doug Collins decided that the Democrats’ annoyance with the president’s aggressive and ill-advised action meant the donkey party loved terrorists more than they do fallen U.S. service members.



During an interview with Fox News’ Lou Dobbs, Collins was asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the chamber was looking into taking some of the president’s military abilities away. Collins went full “Hey, Trump, look at me! ” and claimed without proof that Democrats were mourning the death of Soleimani.

“Nancy Pelosi does it again and her Democrats fall right in line,” Collins said, CNN reports. “One, they are in love with terrorists—we see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem.”



It’s not a problem, it’s bullshit and Collins knows it. In fact, this is a page right out of the Trump playbook, in which you say a false claim without any proof, and when pushed on it, you just keep repeating it until people believe it.



If Collins wasn’t in Congress, he’d probably be selling used cars. His suits always look like he’s worn them for days in a row and he has a uniquely punchable face. Collins has prided himself on taking up Trump’s task in the House and is usually the loudest member of the Judiciary Committee, where he is the top Republican.



It didn’t take long for people to condemn Collins’ unfounded bullshit claims.

From CNN:



Collins’ comments drew rebuke on social media, including from Eric Columbus, a former senior official in the Obama Justice Department who pointed out that the congressman supports the President despite the fact that in 2016, Trump sparred with Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son died in Iraq in 2004, in a contentious back-and-forth. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley made similar claims during a Fox News interview on Monday, arguing that Democrats alone were mourning the late Iranian general. “The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates,” she said. Responding to the former ambassador’s comments, Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” that the claim was “absolutely ridiculous.” “It’s unfortunate that (Haley) would choose to use those kind of words” in regard to Democrats, he said Tuesday.

At this point, I’m perfectly OK with moving the entire Republican Party down to Florida and letting Bugs Bunny take care of the rest.