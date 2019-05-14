Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool (Getty Images)

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had always been the cherry on top of Trump’s orange vomit sundae. She was the PTA-mom face of Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy and was not only complicit in Trump’s fake creation of a humanitarian crisis at the border, she testified in front of Congress that migrant children weren’t being separated from their families anymore than they would’ve been under previous administrations, which turned out to be a huge lie.

Then, out of nowhere, Kirstjen Nielsen (she of the random “J” in her first name) and top immigration enforcement official Ronald Vitiello were fired—by which, I mean they resigned but they were forced to resign, which is like saying they agreed to be fired. Well, now it seems we know why.

According to an exclusive Washington Post report, it appears that Trump wanted to implement a secret plan to arrest thousands of immigrant parents and children and he didn’t like that Nielsen and Vitiello pushed back against his plan, which totally wasn’t Trump’s plan, it was resident White (House) nationalist Stephen Miller’s plan, because we all know that some people are raised to be dicks and some dicks are just born, and shortly after being born, Miller reportedly complained to hospital staff that nurses shouldn’t have to clean up after themselves when there’s a janitorial staff that could do it for them.

It appears that in order to make a larger point about immigration, the president wanted to target 10 cities across the country for a massive I.C.E. operation and Nielsen and Vitiello reportedly halted it, “concerned about a lack of preparation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the risk of public outrage and worries that it would divert resources from the border,” the Post reports.

The plan was to blitz so-called “sanctuary cities” like New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles and to arrest some 2,500 people.

The Post reports:

According to seven current and former Department of Homeland Security officials, the administration wanted to target the crush of families that had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border after the president’s failed “zero tolerance” prosecution push in early 2018. The ultimate purpose, the officials said, was a show of force to send the message that the United States was going to get tough by swiftly moving to detain and deport recent immigrants—including families with children.

The funny part is that Nielsen and Vitiello didn’t object to the operation because it was morally reprehensible; they reportedly only objected to logistical issues that they saw with the plan being rushed.

“There was concern that it was being hastily put together, would be ineffective, and might actually backfire by misdirecting resources away from critical border emergency response operations,” one DHS source told the Washington Post.



“The proposal was nowhere near ready for prime time,” the official added.

The president has hung his “Make America Great Again” hat on halting what he’s created in his head as a massive influx of migrants along the border. He’s deemed it a “crisis” and has staked his presidency on funding and implementing a massive wall along the Southern border despite reports that there is no crisis or influx of migrants coming into the U.S.

“The level of depravity in terms of this administration has no bounds. It’s just insane,” Melissa Mark-Viverito, president of the Latino Victory Project, told the Post. “It’s inhumane. There is no sense of the understanding what the implications are for the greater society. There is no consideration that these families are making positive economic contributions to these cities. It is about fearmongering to the nth degree.”

After Nielsen and Vitiello’s abrupt resignations (read, firings) Trump told reporters that he vowed to go in a “tougher” direction. The Post notes that the now not-so-secret plan to invade 10 cities to snatch immigrant parents and children while they sleep is still on the table. ICE and DHS declined to comment on the Washington Post’s report.

In better news, the Post report confirms wide-held speculation that y’all’s president is still trash.