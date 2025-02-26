The Worst Oscars Black Fashion Trainwrecks Over the Years

With the 2025 Oscars just days and awards season nearing its end, we’d be remiss not to share how excited we are about all the beautiful fashions we’ve seen thus far. And trust us, there are a lot!

Since the Primetime Emmys kicked things off last September, we’ve been served some seriously stylish looks from some of our faves As the season went on, shows like the 2025 Grammys and NAACP Image Awards were also prime spots for some gorgeous looks.

But, just because we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing some glamorous looks—that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some misses along the way. Specifically, when it comes to the Oscars, there have more than its fair share of truly questionable looks that have graced the carpet. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the worst looks of all time in Oscars history. Whether they’re sporting too many ruffles or crazy colors—these looks are no doubt seared into every fashion policemen’s head.

So, keep reading and get into all the head-scratching style!