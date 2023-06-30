The Week Black Excellence Took Over France

Black Excellence

The Week Black Excellence Took Over France

Black people have been showing out in France during the last few weeks at two events: the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and Paris Fashion Week.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Richard Bord // STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP (Getty Images)

We are not talking about the famous film festival in Cannes. The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is one of the biggest events in the world where business people, thought leaders and celebs, from all over gather in France to discuss topics in creative communications, entertainment, design, tech, and advertising industries.

Advertisement

Black people came in mass to discuss inclusion and diversity in the industries. Around the same time, Paris Fashion Week was making headlines as Black celebrities from all over the world came in their best fits to take in shows across the city, particularly— Pharrell Williams’ 1st Louis Vuitton Show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Cannes Can: Diversity Collective

Cannes Can: Diversity Collective

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Juan Woodbury

Adrianne C. Smith created the Cannes Can: Diversity Collective (CC: DC), a non-profit organization that gives young people of color the opportunity to attend the annual festival in a way they previously were not able to.

Advertisement

This year, the CC: DC held the 2023 Inkwell Beach activation, a five-day event that was “created to highlight and showcase the theme of equality, diversity, and inclusion.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Richard Bord (Getty Images)

Academy Award-winning director and filmmaker Spike Lee spoke at multiple events during the Cannes Lions Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Juan Woodbury

Spike Lee is wearing his New York City gear, but yet so far from the city.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Issa was among the celebrities who attended the Cannes Lions Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Juan Woodbury

Here Issa Rae, the actor and producer, answers questions from Adrianne C. Smith

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP (Getty Images)

Popular poet and activist Amanda Gorman was present at the Cannes Lions Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Juan Woodbury (Getty Images)

Amanda Gorman, who gained notoriety after she read her original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” during President Biden’s Inauguration, also did a panel for the CC: DC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma Saint John

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: JP Yim (Getty Images)

Bozoma Saint John is a businesswoman who is currently the chief marketing officer at Netflix. She came to speak to answer questions from young people at CC: DC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma Saint John

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

Bozoman Saint John was one of the celebrity panelists.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Sam Barrington

Sam Barrington

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Former NFL player Sam Barrington was also a part of the event at the Cannes Lions Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Sam Barrington

Sam Barrington

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

Former NFL player Sam Barrington serves as the president of Sky Limit Crane & Rigging.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

CC: DC Inkwell Beach Activation

CC: DC Inkwell Beach Activation

Forward Focused: Inkwell Beach- Cannes 2023

Highlights of the five-day CC: DC event held at the Cannes Lions Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Aurelien Meunier (Getty Images)

Before the Cannes Lions Festival, Black celebrities came in droves to witness Pharrell’s fashion show for his first collection with Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were front row at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

LeBron and Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Pierre Mouton (Getty Images)

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife also stepped out for the much-anticipated show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Willow and Jaden Smith

Willow and Jaden Smith

Image for article titled The Week Black Excellence Took Over France
Photo: Pierre Mouton (Getty Images)

The Smith siblings, Willow and Jaden, came in their flyest LV fits to watch the menswear show from Pharrell.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Fashion Show by Pharrell Williams in Paris | LOUIS VUITTON

Here’s some Highlights from the LV show.

Advertisement

19 / 19