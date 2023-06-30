The Week Black Excellence Took Over France

We are not talking about the famous film festival in Cannes. The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is one of the biggest events in the world where business people, thought leaders and celebs, from all over gather in France to discuss topics in creative communications, entertainment, design, tech, and advertising industries.



Black people came in mass to discuss inclusion and diversity in the industries. Around the same time, Paris Fashion Week was making headlines as Black celebrities from all over the world came in their best fits to take in shows across the city, particularly— Pharrell Williams’ 1st Louis Vuitton Show.