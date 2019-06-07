Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

The wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has reportedly received death threats after she decided, using her own free will, to crane her neck across Queen Beyoncé’s air space to speak with her majesty’s husband, who apparently does something in music.



During Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, Nicole Curran decided to take fate into her own hands and fly her plane into the female ruler of the independent states’ air space. A clip of the violation made the rounds on social media much to the displeasure of Beyoncé’s army of fans also known as the Beyhive.

ESPN reports that the cyberthreats have prompted Curran to disable her Instagram account.



Rapper Cam’ron told The Root: Instagram accounts get disabled every day, B.

“I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this,” Curran told ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. Curran should take a moment to reflect on her behavior, as something tells me prior to this moment of disrespect, Curran had been known to reach over people’s plates and not bow her head during prayer. In all seriousness, who in their right mind threatened to kill Curran for leaning over Beyoncé?

Advertisement

Apparently, Curran was just trying to get the Queen’s husband’s drink order, which was reportedly a vodka soda and she was trying to find out if he wanted a lime.



“There was no hostility,” Curran told Shelburne, ESPN reports. “I was trying to be a good hostess.”

She also noted that the royal couple has been guests of hers and the Warriors in the past without problems.



Advertisement

Shelburne tweeted Thursday that Curran “was in tears” because she didn’t understand why so many bees were left in her IG comments and why people would issue death threats.



Here’s hoping that she’s learned etiquette when dealing with the queen and now knows who gets the big piece of chicken when dining at someone else’s house.

Updated: 6/7/2019, 3:54 p.m.: Earlier today, Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel Schure, took to Instagram to remind the hive of the positivity they’ve shared with their queen and to stop acting a fool in her name: