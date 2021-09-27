The View cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were back at the table healthy and in good spirits on Monday.



As previously reported by The Root, the two were abruptly asked to leave the desk live on-air during Friday morning’s episode, mere minutes before interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, after the show’s producers revealed that they both had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now: what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” co-host Joy Behar explained at the time. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay, I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

However, it appears the chaotic kerfuffle was just a false alarm! According to Page Six, both Hostin and Navarro were back at the desk Monday morning where it was revealed they both received false positive test results on that day. They explained how later in the day on Friday, they took a rapid test and a PCR test, with both results coming back negative. Then, on Saturday, the two took another PCR test and those came back negative as well.

“I’m happy to report that Sunny and Ana’s Friday results turned out to be false positives and everyone is safe, healthy and COVID-free,” Behar explained on Monday. “Okay? No one’s got it. It was a mistake of some sort.”

Added one of the show’s producers, “It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances and we found out moments before we came back on the air. And in that moment all I could think of is that we had to keep the hosts safe, we had to keep the Vice President safe. She could not walk out no matter what and that led to some really awkward television that I’d like to have back if I could. But I really wanna acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana because in the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television and then to make it even worse—it turned out not to be true later on.”

Page Six also notes that Hostin and Navarro’s results were apparently not supposed to be shared live with everyone and was done so without their permission, per a source.