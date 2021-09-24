On Friday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris joined the ladies of The View where she discussed among other things, the current Haitian migrant crisis and Texas’ anti-abortion law.

But just minutes before she was set to appear in person at the table, the shows producers abruptly called co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to step away from the desk live on-air, leaving Vice President Harris’ interview to be conducted by remaining co-hosts Joy Behar and Sarah Haines.

“I need you two of you to step off for a second and we’re going to bring you back later,” one of the show’s producers explained as Hostin and Navarro exited. A clearly confused and intrigued Behar and Haines looked on as they awaited direction on how to further proceed. Minutes later, it was revealed that both Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19. Upon hearing the news, Behar took it upon herself to explain what happened before introducing Vice President Harris.



“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now,” Behar began addressing the audience. “What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay, I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo,”

As the Daily Beast reports, out of an abundance of caution and despite Behar’s promise of the Vice President Harris appearing at the table with them for her interview following a proper “wipe down” of the table, Harris instead delivered her interview “remotely” in another room in the studio, with plenty of social distancing.

According to a White House official, Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show.

