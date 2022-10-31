If you had there being a connection between civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and “America’s Sweetheart, ” actress Julia Roberts, on your 2022 Bingo card , then boy, oh boy, do I have some good news for you!

You see, over the weekend Roberts turned 55. As her name began to trend online, a recent interview with Gayle King resurfaced where the actress explained the tie that she had to Dr. Malcolm Luther and Coretta Scott King since the day she was born. Literally.

“The King family paid for my hospital bill,” she explained according to Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, my parents couldn’t pay for the hospital bill. My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actor’s and Writer’s Workshop. And one day, Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school ‘cause they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids. My mom is like, ‘S ure, come on over.’ And they just all became friends and they helped us out of a jam.”

Yes, that’s right. The King family paid the hospital bill for the birth of ulia Roberts. At this point, I’m not sure which celebrity fun fact is more surprising: this or the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at Tyler Perry’s house back in 2020 when they were taking a step back from their royal duties and trying to figure out a path forward amid the family’s racism.

It seems like ever since the start of this new decade, we’ve been getting hit with one astonishing reveal or event after the other. I’m at least glad this one wasn’t horrendous or heart-breaking. We’ve definitely had enough of that kind of news to last several lifetimes.