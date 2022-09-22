Tyler Perry is opening up about the time he opened his home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amidst the uncertainty they experienced with regard to their royal duties. For context, the couple stepped down from their duties as royals back in March of 2020 due to the harsh and racist treatment Meghan was subjected to after her marriage to Harry.

On Wednesday, in s peaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Today, Perry— who was there also in part to promote his new Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues—shared that he had offered to be of any support or advice should the couple need it at the time. And when they reached out, it was a no-brainer to help. He also commented on the love that the couple share .

“It was a very difficult time for them,” he said. “What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love—these two people love each other. They found each other—out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them. If I don’t have that—what she and Harry have— I don’t want it. T hat’s really amazing.”

Advertisement

Later in the interview, Perry also shared his perspective on the lack of reviews and validation from major publications like The New York Times and the like over the years. According to him, what really matters i s the validation he receives from his audiences, since they’re who his films and projects are created for in the first place.

“My audience, who have been right there by my side—if they loved it, then that’s what matters,” Perry explained. “It was very difficult for me to have someone review it and it wasn’t specifically targeted to them. Some critics, sometimes. But for me, it’s like, ‘A s long as my audience is happy, I know it would work.’ And it’s continued to work over and over and over again.”