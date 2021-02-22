The Supreme Court Just Told Trump He Must Hand Over His Tax Returns

Photo : NICHOLAS KAMM ( Getty Images )

What is the difference between OnlyFans and Donald Trump’s tax returns for the last eight years?



A New York grand jury would have to pay to see nudes on OnlyFans but they are about to see Trump’s butt-ass naked taxes for free.



That’s because The Supreme Court, aka the Court of all courts, aka the Rick Ross of courts, aka the el jefe of courts, has declined to block a New York grand jury from getting all the free looks they like at current citizen Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns. But don’t get too excited. J ust because the court has ruled that the grand jury can see them doesn’t mean that they will be public, and they might never be, but if it helps put Trump in jail, I’m cool with that.



According to NBC News, “Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can now require Trump’s accountants to turn over the records that the president has steadfastly refused to surrender to prosecutors or Congress.”



“The work continues,” Vance told NBC News in response to the Supreme Court order.



Vance has told Trump to run him some eight years of tax returns for his grand jury investigation into hush-money payments and other foo-foo ass financial transactions.



From NBC News:



The investigation began after it was disclosed that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her claim that she had an affair with Trump, an allegation the former president has denied. Cohen also alleged to Congress that the Trump organization sometimes lied about its financial condition in order to evade taxes or obtain favorable loan terms. In July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s contention that as a sitting president, he is immune from any part of the criminal justice system — including grand jury investigations. But the decision said he could go back to the lower courts and make the same arguments available to anyone trying to defeat a subpoena. A month later, a federal judge in New York ruled against Trump’s renewed effort to get the subpoena tossed out, describing the legal attack as merely a repackaged version of his original immunity argument. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling.

Trump’s legal team believes the subpoena was issued in bad faith just to harass their client and added that if Vance was looking for Cohen payments, it doesn’t explain why he needs eight years of tax returns, which mirror a subpoena issued by a congressional committee.

“Its near-limitless reach—in time, scope, and geographic reach–has all the hallmarks of a fishing expedition,” his lawyers told the Supreme Court, NBC News reports. “And the fact that the subpoena was issued to a third-party custodian while tensions were running high between the Trump Organization and the district attorney, and for dubious reasons of efficiency, only makes the allegation of bad faith that much more plausible.”

But in recent court filings, Vance has noted that his work may be bigger than hush money payouts.



“The investigation concerns a variety of business transactions and is based on information derived from public sources, confidential informants, and the grand jury process” and could include falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and tax fraud, Vance told the appeals court.



So now that the Supreme Court has said “turn those shits over, son-son,” and Trump has exhausted all moves to block it. The former president now must turn over full tax returns and those could become public if Vance brings charges.

