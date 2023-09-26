Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
The Supreme Court Is Officially Over Alabama's Voting Shenanigans

The Supreme Court refused to allow Alabama GOP lawmakers to get away with defying their orders to create a second majority-Black voting district.

Jessica Washington
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, June 16, 2023. The Supreme Court this month gave an unexpected boost to the Voting Rights Act, rejecting a Republican-drawn congressional map in Alabama and upholding a decision that requires a second majority Black district.
Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The Supreme Court might not have the best track record on voting rights — but even these conservative justices are tired of Alabama’s blatant shenanigans. On Tuesday, the court refused to block enforcement of a federal court’s decision taking over Alabama’s redistricting plan.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s redistricting map violated the rights of Black voters by only creating one majority Black district. The court mandated that Alabama had to draft a map with a second majority-Black district “or something quite close to it.” Keep in mind Black Alabamans make up over a quarter of the state’s population.

Naturally, Alabama GOP lawmakers took this as a signal to draw a map with the same number of majority-Black districts. It would be an understatement to say that the new map did not go over well with the judges who heard the case.

“We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district,” wrote the panel of judges.

The Supreme Court, which mandated that Alabama draw a second Black district in the first place, was also not pleased with this blatant disregard of their instructions. The court refused to override the previous decision, which means the map is now out of state lawmakers’ hands.

Instead, the three-judge panel will take over designing a new map that meets the Supreme Court’s requirements. The decision is a significant victory for Black voters, who now have a chance to exercise greater voting power. It’s also a boon for Democrats, who now have a better chance of picking up another Congressional seat in Alabama.