L.A.’s Black Mayor Gives the Shocking Reason Behind Trump’s Martial Law to Manage ICE Protests

As anti-ICE protesters continue to clash with military forces in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass has theories on why President Donald Trump is so invested in her city. To fully understand what's at stake in the second largest city in the nation, you'd have to take a closer look at the president's own words, and Americans everywhere should be on high alert.

Mayor Bass blasted the Trump administration after 2,000 National Guard officers were sent to L.A. following break out protests. Today (June 10), the president deployed an additional 700 Marines to Los Angeles, according to the Washington Post, which has many wondering what's so special about these anti-ICE protests on the West Coast.

"Last Thursday, there was nothing happening in this town that called for the raids on Friday," Bass said referring to ICE raiding Home Depots and other civilian entities across the city. Originally, Trump promised the ICE raids would be solely to find criminals and violent offenders in the country illegally. Now, he's changed his tune.

"These are not the people that we were told were going to be detained, and it makes me feel like our city is actually a test case," the mayor continued. "A test case for what happens when the federal government moves in and takes the authority away from the state or away from local government."

With furious Los Angeles residents hitting the streets in protest, many fear Trump siccing the military on them is the first step towards his plans for a police state. As we previously reported, Americans have theorized Trump wants to enact martial law -- where military force overrules local and state government in times of war, civil unrest or natural disaster.

If this happens, the president's already divisive authority could further threaten our democracy, and that's the last thing anyone would want.

@truthispeaking said on TikTok, Trump is trying to "instigate" martial law with increased military presence and his historic military parade to celebrate his birthday on June 14. "So that he-- as commander and chief-- can take unilateral and sole control over this country. That was the prediction," he said.

Straight from the mouth of Trump, if any demonstration in LA gets in the way of immigration officials, they'd be considered “form of rebellion” by the government. Even Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called the ongoing ICE demonstrations an "insurrection--" which is ironic given that Trump still takes no responsibility for Jan. 6... but anyways.

Mayor Bass continued saying "I don't think that our city should be used as for experiment to see what happens in the nation's second largest city-- 'well, maybe we can do this in other cities.'"

Journalist Don Lemon echoed Bass' sentiment saying, "Remember, in his statement about these protests, he did not mention California nor Los Angeles." He continued, "It was a blanket 'we can do whatever we want to if your are protesting.'"

Other folks agreed with the mayor. In fact, they're convinced Los Angeles is the first stop on Trump's alleged martial law tour. "The fact that they can do this to one of the most populated states in our country, what do you think they're going to do your little town?" @trickymicky571 asked.

The last time a president deployed military forces on civilians was in 1992, after Rodney King was brutally beat in the same city. The federal government hasn't declared martial law since World War II. But since Trump is determined to burn his way into the U.S. history books, it's not far off to imagine a world where total control of the country would virtually make him a king.