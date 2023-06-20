As you would expect, Black Twitter had all kinds of opinions on Russell’s behavior.

Anyone with first-hand experience with divorce will tell you the No. 1 rule is to not put the kids in the middle. It does not matter how old those kids are, do not put them in a situation where they have to choose sides because that never works out well for anyone. When you’re a problematic man who’s been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and moved from the United States to Bali to allegedly avoid any legal consequences, you definitely should not be forcing your daughters to choose between you and their mother. It’s become abundantly clear that Russell Simmons does not know how to treat women, so it’s no surprise that his issues extend to his ex-wife and their daughters. It’s just a shame that his children have been put in a position where they had to make family business public just to defend their mother.