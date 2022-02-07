Do you know where the first free Black settlement was established? Can you point out the location of our first HBCU on a map? The interactive timeline and map located at the top of our homepage, while certainly not exhaustive, do aim to highlight some of the many turning points, tragedies and triumphs in our history. The Root staff compiled almost 200 historical facts for our readers to peruse. Go ahead and choose a time period/decade on the slider above for a road trip through time and click on the tags to revisit monumental moments.