Politics

The Root Interviews U.S. Senate Candidate Jaime Harrison of South Carolina Today on Instagram Live

Filed to:Jaime Harrison
U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks to the crowd during the King Day celebration at the Dome March on January 20, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.
Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison is on a mission to help the Democrats take back the Senate after winning his South Carolina primary Tuesday unopposed. Soon after winning, Harrison challenged his GOP opponent and current S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham, aka Donald Trump’s biiiatch, to a series of debates.

Harrison, who has outraised Graham in the first quarter, will join The Root in an Instagram Live broadcast today at 3 p.m. ET to discuss his plans for the Senate if he wins and what it would mean for South Carolina to have a black Democrat representing his state; the other U.S. senator representing South Carolina is Republican Tim Scott.

Democrats have a real shot at winning the Senate, in part because Harrison is expected to make his race with Graham especially close. A recent poll shows he and Graham are tied for the seat, something political insiders could not have fathomed a year ago.

First, if Harrison joins the Senate, the Democrats will get another black member to potentially join senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris (if she doesn’t join presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s ticket as vice president) on the Judiciary Committee to help vet future judges. Yep, Harrison is a lawyer who attended Georgetown University. Graham has arguably been Trump’s most vocal Senate voice, propagating his lies and supporting the president’s kleptocratic behavior and, generally, serving as his de facto minister of propaganda.

During our interview, The Root’s Terrell J. Starr will ask Harrison his position on a range of subjects, including ways to end police brutality. Does he support limiting or ending qualified immunity for cops who shot and kill or harm innocent people and repeals of state laws the seal cops’ personnel records, like 50-a in New York state, which awaits Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature to be repealed after the state Senate voted yesterday to scrap the bill? Does he support the “defund the police” movement and the demilitarization of local law enforcement?

We will ask him about Medicare for All, the U.S. military complex, COVID-19 relief for black America, the economy and other pressing issues.

Our interview with Harrison will kick off on The Root’s Instagram (@the.root) live at 3 p.m. ET. Join us.

Terrell Jermaine Starr

Terrell Jermaine Starr is a senior reporter at The Root. He is currently writing a book proposal that analyzes US-Russia relations from a black perspective.

