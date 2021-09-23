The world of technology seems to shift and transform every nanosecond, making it that much more difficult to stay on top of what’s new. But staying on top is exactly what Mutale Nkonde and Angela Benton, our experts in this episode of The Root Institute, encourage us to do. Nkonde’s expertise in AI, and Benton’s deep knowledge of data mining have exposed them to opportunities that they believe all Black people should have access to.

Mutale Nkonde is the leader and founder of AI for the People, a communications firm whose mission is to use art and culture to empower general audiences to combat racial bias in technological design. Angela Benton is the f ounder and c hief e xecutive o fficer of Streamlytics, which uses first-party media consumption data to bring transparency to what people are streaming on today’s most popular streaming services while helping consumers own their data in the process.

She is a pioneer of diversity in the technology industry and raising awareness around the inequalities that exist in the industry. In 2011 she founded NewME, the first accelerator globally for minorities. Through her leadership, NewME has accelerate d hundreds of entrepreneurs helping the nascent companies to raise over $47 million in venture capital funding. Prior to that she launched BlackWeb 2.0 in 2007, a multimedia platform which filled a much-needed void by becoming a vital nexus for African-Americans interested in technology. She is a seasoned Entrepreneur and Internet Executive having worked in various roles from design, to development, to strategy at IAC (InterActive Corp).

Listen in and learn how any one of us can become tech mavens given the opportunity and the exposure.

You can join us for more engaging The Root Institute conversations like this one here, and share your thoughts with us on social media using hashtag #RootInstitute.