In the news these days, we hear a lot about Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z and their impact on various parts of our society, including culture, politics and the world of work. Generation X—my generation—is the generation that is often left out of or forgotten during these discussions.

We shouldn’t be, however.

Generation X created the culture. When you look back at all facets of our culture including fashion, music, movies, television and the like, a great deal of it came from the minds of Generation X or was pushed to the forefront by our generation during our youth.

Our imprint is visible everywhere.

Twitter, one of the most if not the most popular social media platform was created by Gen Xers. The social web started on personal weblogs, and Generation X had a huge part in that as well.

If you like Vans sneakers, shell-toe Adidas or throwback Sergio Tacchini velour tracksuits, please remember that we were there first.

Yes, we are often ignored and left out of the conversation, but our impact on the culture is undeniable, and it is still visible in everything you see.

Forget Instagram influencers; Generation X are the original influencers, and in this sit-down with Naima Cochrane and Lynne d. Johnson, we break down just how much Generation X has contributed to the culture and how those contributions have continued to show up to this very day. Our imprint is on everything, and we are here to stay.

Check out our talk, and let us know what you think in the comments. What do you think are some of the greatest contributions Generation X has made to the culture?

