Spoiler Alert!



If you haven’t seen Black Adam, which came out in October and is now available on digital, too bad! I’m about to spoil the hell out of it.

No complaining! You’ve had long enough and you’ve been warned!

With Black Adam still in the middle of a successful theatrical run and dominating charts with its digital release, Dwayne Johnson is taking another victory lap. In a video on Twitter, the star also known as The Rock, touted how Black Adam was No. 1 on iTunes over the long holiday weekend and how it’s still performing well at the box office. The DC Comics film has currently made $378 million worldwide.

In case you’ve been busy with holiday prep, the Black Adam post-credits scene includes a very quick showdown between Teth-Adam and Superman, played by Henry Cavill, in his return to the DC film universe.

In the video message, in addition to thanking fans, the Central Intelligence star explained that he wanted Black Adam to be “the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To make that happen, the 10-time WWE world champion said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill.” However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star then reveals that the studio “inexplicably and inexcusably” didn’t want The Witcher actor back in the universe, but The Rock and his team “weren’t going to take no for an answer.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when Johnson pitched the idea of a Superman cameo to former DC films boss Walter Hamada, he said no. The Red Notice star then went around Hamada and took the plan to the head of Warner Bros. Pictures and they said yes. I don’t want to be petty, but this might be why he’s the former head of DC films. You don’t get to say no to The Rock when he’s bringing you a guaranteed money-making , blockbuster idea.

With the DC Extended Universe in disarray and Warner Bros. involved in a high-profile merger with Discovery, the franchise has been in chaos for years. Yes, there have been a few bright spots, like Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but there’s been a definite lack of confidence and buzz around the DCEU for quite some time. And just like the heroes he portrays on-screen, The Rock swooped in and saved the day for everybody.

Black Adam is currently playing in theaters and available on digital release.