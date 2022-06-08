It took an actual decade, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally entering the comic book world. The action hero stars in Black Adam as the title character, an anti-hero whose only goal is to remain free.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the film is set to hit the big screen Oct. 21 and co-stars Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers) as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (James Bond franchise) as Dr. Fate.

The trailer introduces Johnson as Teth-Adam/Black Adam, an ancient superpowered warrior who has been freed after 5,000 years of imprisonment. Members of the Justice Society of America (JSA) try to get him to use his powers for good, but Black Adam’s not really interested in following anyone else’s rules. I’m pretty sure The Rock is an actual superhero, so scenes of him taking out fighter jets, dodging missiles and catching a rocket are probably just a regular day for him.

We also need to talk about Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman. He’s an Egyptian prince who’s been reincarnated numerous times, now living as an archaeologist and leading the JSA. Traditionally, he is super strong, while also gaining enhanced healing and reflexes from the Nth metal in his wings and suit. The many lives he’s had make him a fascinating character, but what’s really great about this version is that he’s finally being played by a Black actor. Yes, he’s an Egyptian prince who’s been white in all previous live-action incarnations. Obviously, it’s a Black Adam movie, but hopefully, we get some quality character time with Carter.

With Warner Bros.-Discovery and its DC film universe in flux, it’s not clear what role Black Adam will play in the overall franchise, however, he’s usually a villain to Shazam, played by Zachary Levi. There’s no word on whether Johnson will appear in the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled for release on Dec. 16.

Black Adam hits theaters on Oct. 21.