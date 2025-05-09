The Reason Why MAGA is Dragging The New Pope, Leo XIV

Y’all, when is MAGA not complaining about something? They flooded social media following the election of Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and the first American pope to be elected. However, his liberal stance has ruffled some far-right feathers.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was selected by the Conclave to be the next leader of the Vatican following the recent death of Pope Francis. Prevost grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago and embarked on the path to priesthood having attended seminary school, been ordained a priest and made a cardinal by the late Pope Francis in 2023, per CBS News.

If there was a question as to whether Prevost would live up to the previous liberal policies that shifted the focus of the Vatican, the answer would be yes. Prevost is known for standing on the left when it comes to social issues. He cares deeply for the poor, supports immigrants, enforcing missionary work and giving a voice to disenfranchised communities. Considering his grandparents were Black Creole couple from New Orleans, PEOPLE reported, this comes as no surprise.

Despite President Donald Trump congratulating Prevost for his election, calling it a “Great Honor for our Country,” his MAGA-mites can’t stand him. He does have quite an anti-Trump digital footprint. He reposted one X user’s rant condemning mass deportation.

His latest post before being elected was an article titled, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.” MAGA tried to eat him up in the comments.

“Catholicism has gone woke,” read one X comment.

“Another globalist sellout masked as a religious leader. Catholics are fcked over again,” read another comment.

“You are not my Pope. You people have destroyed the church and now I must find a new church,” said another X user.

This is only a preview of the ignant comments he received condemning him to be a Marxist and interrogating him on how he feels about illegal immigration. One person even accused him of bribing the cardinals for their vote.

On the other hand, many people believe it’s almost karmic that the highest ranking church leader stands against his own president. For this reason, a lot of people have hope in him and also say his left-leaning stance doesn’t make him a “liberal.” It simply makes him “Catholic.”