The Racist Former President Just Called LeBron James a Racist

LeBron James isn’t like other former mega stars who allowed their fame to keep them from talking about difficult issues. He understands the power he holds, and as such, he uses his platform to shed light on issues that plague the Black community. Accordingly, James has been vocal about police brutality and the killings of unarmed Black men, women and children by overzealous, shoot-first cops.



Depending on where you stand in the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by Ohio police, the basketball god either jumped the gun or was dead on when he tweeted: “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” and a photo of the officer who reportedly fired the fatal shot. James was alluding to the guilty verdict recently handed down in the George Floyd killing in which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s death.



On Thursday, because Trump is a former president and because he’s desperate to be relevant, the president of white people who have police on speed dial issued a statement claiming that LeBron James is stoking the racist flames of racism.



“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA,” Trump said in a statement, the New York Post reports.



“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning,” the statement said. “He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”



The most divisive president in the history of presidents clearly was joking when he wrote this.



The Los Angeles Lakers star deleted the tweet claiming that the statement was “being used to create more hate.”



“This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism,” he said, adding he was “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police.”



“I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he wrote.



James also noted that while he deleted the message, his “anger still is here for what happened to that lil girl,” referring to Bryant, who was shot dead while lunging at another girl with a knife, the Post reports.



“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though!” he wrote.



“My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!” he wrote.



