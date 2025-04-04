Onijah ‘Queen of Pakistan’ Robinson Is Back In NYC With Some Shocking Tea

Onijah Robinson, better known as the “Queen of Pakistan,” is back in the States after being out of the country for nearly six months. Now, she’s the talk of social media, as she settles back into life as a New Yorker.

Previously, Robinson went viral after she traveled to Pakistan in October 2024, with expectations of marrying the man she fell in love with online, 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. She planned to return home after only two weeks, but of course that didn’t happen after Memon’s family quickly disapproved of the marriage and took the teenager into hiding. With her tourist visa expired, Robinson was left stranded in a foreign country.

But instead of going back home, Robinson stayed and made a name for herself. In several viral videos, she was seen sitting outside of Memon’s family home in protest. Even though an organization offered to buy her a ticket home, she denied it and insisted that the government pay her.

Return to New York

On Thursday, in several videos shared by TMZ and The ShadeRoom, it was revealed that the entertaining and controversial 33-year-old is back on U.S. soil.

When asked how she was able to get out of the country, Robinson said she would like to keep that part “private.”

She also added, “I didn’t go to jail, I was just stuck in Dubai. It was a situation that happened in Dubai that I couldn’t get over at the time and that was it. I was there for a month.”

In a shocking turn of events, Robinson revealed that she did marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, the 19-year-old she originally fell in love with.

Robinson expanded during the interview that even though they tied the knot, he’s still in Pakistan and she’s unsure when she’ll see him again.



