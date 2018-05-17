Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

On Thursday a report from a conservative blogger claiming that President Barack Obama’s FBI spied on Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential race came across Trump’s feed, and of course, President Twitter Fingers ate it up.



“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT,’” the president tweeted in reference to a National Review report by Andrew McCarthy published last week, according to The Hill. “Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.’ If so, this is bigger than Watergate!”

Using Trumpian-tweet context clues, we know that this is an official tweet from the president because of the random all caps and the exclamation points.



McCarthy’s report claims that during Obama’s term in office, one of the alphabet agencies, probably the FBI, used its surveillance powers to monitor the Trump campaign.



Advertisement

If you feel like you’ve heard this claim before, you have. Last year Trump took to Twitter to announce that he’d just learned that the former president had wiretapped Trump Tower in New York City before the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” the president tweeted in March 2017, The Hill reports.



After realizing that the tweet was another misinformed missive from his boss, now-former White House press secretary Sean Spicer moonwalked that claim back, noting that the president didn’t mean it literally.

Advertisement

“The president used the word ‘wiretap’ in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities during that,” Spicer said. “There is no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 elections.”

Here are two things that we know for sure: First, Barack Obama has never given, will never give and would never give give a shit about Donald Trump.

Second, the fact that the former president couldn’t care less about Trump burns Trump. It’s impossible for Trump to accept that the former president, who is currently living his life, has moved on without even thinking about him. Trump spends all his time trying to undo Obama’s legacy; meanwhile, Obama is out here water-skiing with Michelle.

Advertisement

All of us who didn’t vote for this Hefty bag filled with old bottles of chicken grease know that whenever Trump starts pulling out these tweets, he’s only trying to deflect from all the corruption, lies and deception that are corroding this White House. There’s nothing to see here, but you already knew that.