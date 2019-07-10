Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

Remember just a few weeks ago when the president planned a “my ‘dicktatorship’ is bigger than yours” July Fourth event in which he wanted tanks and jets and sparklers and shit?



Well, it sounds like that whole thing has bankrupted the Washington, D.C., security fund as they have spent some $1.7 million reserved for protecting the nation’s capital from terrorist threats.

I know what you are thinking and you're right: The Trump administration is a terrorist threat to America



From the Washington Post:

In a letter to the president Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) warned that the fund has now been depleted and is estimated to be running a $6 million deficit by Sept. 30. The mayor also noted that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump’s 2017 inauguration. Bowser requested that the White House commit to fully reimbursing the fund. “We ask for your help with ensuring the residents of the District of Columbia are not asked to cover millions of dollars of federal expenses and are able to maintain our high standards of protection for federal events,” she wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president’s gaudy display of fireworks cost the city more than six times the amount of past years, Chris Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told the Post.

Because of Washington’s unique position as the capital of the United States and the home of all things government, the “District’s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is filled by federal money that reimburses the city for its unique public safety costs as the nation’s capital. Those include providing security at presidential inaugurations, visits by foreign dignitaries and the massive rallies that periodically come to the District,” the Post reports.

Under previous presidents—you know, the ones without ties to mother Russia—the fund carried a surplus. That’s until Trump stepped into the White House and shut that shit down. The Trump administration has still not reimbursed the city “more than $7 million of the $27.3 million in costs the city incurred during the 2017 inauguration, city officials said,” the Post reports.

The White House claims that the city agreed to use its own money to pay for Trump's inauguration costs, a claim that the Bowser administration has denied.

Does Bowser have the right to deny the president’s requests? Could she have looked at a budget proposal and simply said we’re not funding this shit? I’m no business owner and I’ve never run a city, but I’ve been on the streets and if a sucka burns you for a couple of bucks, seems kind of stupid to just keep handing him work knowing you aren’t going to get your money back.