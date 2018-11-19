Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Just in case you haven’t been following the White House beef with CNN’s Jim Acosta, the story goes like this: During a press conference, Acosta asked President Donald Trump why he kept hyping up the migrant “invasion” when reports noted that the migrants were at least a month away. The president basically responded like a third-grader, stating that Acosta should worry about being a reporter and let him worry about being a president.

Fine. Whatever.

Acosta then tried to ask the president another question but the president got all, “I said what I said,” and attempted to move on.

A white female intern tried to take the microphone from Acosta, a karate chop may or may not have happened...then there was some doctored video, the White House went on a full white tears crusade, and the intern claimed that her purity had been soiled by the Kung-Fu Acosta.

Then the White House pulled Acosta’s press pass, which may or may not have been illegal, so CNN took their ass to court where a judge ruled that he didn’t know if it was illegal but that Acosta should get his pass back immediately while he looked over the issue.

The White House was pissed but tried to fake like it was all cool. Like when a guy breaks up with a girl and then sees the girl out on a date with another guy, and the ex is with his friends who point out that the girl he was in love with is going into a Tyler Perry movie with a guy that seems way more caring and the ex is all, “Whatever. She’s an adult and we agreed that it isn’t working...” but inside he kind of feels like he’s about to vomit and rage cry.

Yeah, the White House did that thing.

Anyway, Acosta was out here styling and stunting on these hoes with his press pass back around his neck when the White House learned that his press pass was only good for 14 days, and then word got out that President Petty Rubble was going to revoke again once the 14 days were up.

Also, here is a photo of Acosta rocking his “press pass on a lanyard, hoe.”

Now, CNN is asking the U.S. District Court for another emergency hearing.



“This is a high-risk confrontation for both sides,” Mike Allen of Axios wrote in a Monday item about Trump’s new targeting of Acosta. “It turns out that press access to the White House is grounded very much in tradition rather than in plain-letter law. So a court fight could result in a precedent that curtails freedom to cover the most powerful official in the world from the literal front row.”



Also because the president has to make everything fucked up.