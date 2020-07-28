The NFL Unveils Its Master Plan to 'Help Conquer Racism' With a Stencil. No, Really

Photo : Kirk Irwin ( Getty Images )

Here I was thinking that I’d have to spend the rest of my days ducking from disproportionate jail sentences, Donald Trump’s Twitter feed and the KKK, but it would appear that after hundreds of years of torment and generational trauma, the NFL might’ve finally found the cure for racism.

Advertisement

ESPN reports that as the NFL continues to pull down our pants and kiss our collective asses as part of its ever-evolving social justice campaign, the league will stencil “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” along the end zone borders for each home opener. Now, as to why the NFL is going to such extraordinary lengths to flaunt its commitment to addressing racial inequality, the league insists that it’s to demonstrate “how football and the NFL brings people together to work as one” and “use our example and our actions to help conquer racism.”

That’s right. The NFL is conquering racism, dammit.

Thanks, NFL!



We’ve previously reported that the NFL will also feature prerecorded performances of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during Week 1 games and allow players to wear helmet decals to commemorate victims of systemic racism and police violence, such as George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

Oh, and don’t forget that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is now encouraging players to peacefully protest during the national anthem—but only after a bit of prodding, of course.

G/O Media may get a commission Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer Buy for $55 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY

On the surface, this sounds all well and good, but it’s almost as if the league is doing just about everything humanly possible to make us forget that Colin Kaepernick was exiled for doing the exact same thing almost four years ago.

But that would be revisionist history. And the NFL would never do that, right?

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!