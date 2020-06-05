Patrick Mahomes, Zeke Elliot Among NFL Stars Demanding the League Condemn Racism, Admit to Silencing Colin Kaepernick

Screenshot : @God_Son80 ( Twitter )

On the same day that Drew Brees made it his sovereign duty to be dead-ass wrong, some of the biggest names in the NFL opted to counter that narrative.



As the rest of the world was preoccupied with protesting the death of George Floyd, Brees spewed some ridiculous rhetoric about Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests. Specifically, that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” I must’ve missed the memo as to when Kap ever disrespected the flag, but considering our current climate, this unseasoned take couldn’t have been any more obtuse. Especially when you factor in that Kaepernick was quite literally protesting the same police brutality that stole George Floyd’s life.



Clap it up for the village idiot, everyone.

In response, more than 15 players, that include the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Zeke Elliot and Patrick Mahomes, dropped a video condemning racism and demanding that the NFL admit that it was dead ass wrong for shutting down players who’ve protested during the national anthem.

“We will not be silenced,” they say in the video. “We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit.”

They also issue an ultimatum of sorts: “On behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: ‘We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.’”

This is powerful stuff that should dispel any notion that black NFL players don’t use their platforms to address societal issues—even though white players curiously don’t bear the same responsibility.

Also of note, TMZ reports that the mastermind behind this video was none other than superstar receiver Michael Thomas; the same Michael Thomas who just so happens to be Brees’ teammate.

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with,” Thomas tweeted in response to Brees’ foolishness. “He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd”

For those wondering, Thomas dropped his video several hours after publicly accepting Brees’ apology, presumably to send a message to his quarterback as well as the rest of the league that the bullshit must stop.

The NFL has yet to publicly comment on the video, but don’t hold your breath waiting for them to repeat that Black Lives Matter. Even though the world tries convince us otherwise.