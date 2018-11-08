Screenshot: Angela Simmons (Instagram)

The man accused of shooting Sutton Tennyson, the 37-year-old ex-fiancé of Angela Simmons, surrendered himself to police on Wednesday.



Michael Williams, of Atlanta, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

“He’s absolutely devastated,” his attorney, Jackie Patterson, told Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News. “He’s a family man.”

At his first court appearance on Thursday, he was denied bond.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Tennyson was shot and killed outside of his home after an argument in his driveway escalated into violence. According to police, Tennyson was found dead in his open garage after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while the suspect “sped from the scene in a car.”

Williams’ attorney, however, maintains his innocence and denies all charges.

“We are fighting this case vigorously, all the way to a jury trial,” Patterson told People. “It’s gonna be a long process.”

Advertisement

Upon learning of Tennyson’s death, Simmons paid an emotional tribute to her former beau, with whom she shared a two-year-old son, Sutton Jr.:

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she posted to her 5.5 million Instagram followers. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”