Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is about as stable as a Fabergé egg balancing on a toothpick that’s attached to the back of a cat that suffers from ADHD and hasn’t taken its medication but has just seen a mouse dart across the room.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is a egomaniacal, microwaved bag of orange peels and puss. The idea of these two men sitting in a room together to hash out anything of substance is about as likely as Michigan’s Fab Four playing in the Big3. America has a better chance of a posthumous Notorious B.I.G.-and-Tupac duet. The idea of Kim—aka Little Rocket Man, a nickname that the president of the Carolinas gave him—and Big Orange Peel Puss Face actually sitting together to talk peace is about as likely as Colin Kaepernick starting for the New England Patriots.

So it shocked no one, not one person who’s been following the reports of a supposed sit-down between the two leaders happening on June 12, that North Korea has threatened to cancel the summit.

According to CNN, North Korea claims that the fate of the meeting is in jeopardy because of a joint military drill between South Korea and the U.S. From CNN:

[T]he US should carefully consider the fate of the upcoming meeting, in view of what it calls “provocative military disturbances with South Korea,” North Korea’s state news agency reported early Wednesday local time.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the South Korean media report. The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, said in a statement, CNN reports.



White House aides told the news site that the Trump administration was surprised by the report, since no official word had come from Pyongyang about the talks being in jeopardy.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert defended the joint exercise between South Korea and the U.S. and added that the U.S. hadn’t received any official word that the military routine threatened the summit.

Advertisement

“We have not heard anything from that government or the government of South Korea to indicate that we would not continue conducting these exercises or that we would not continue planning for our meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un next month,” Nauert told CNN.



“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” she cautioned to reporters. “This news just came out. We need to verify it to get additional information on that, but we’re going forward in planning our meetings next month.”

Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told CNN that this is just like North Korea to raise the hopes of potential peace, only to squash them.

Advertisement

“North Korea’s actions today are not surprising. They come straight from the Kim Jong Il playbook on negotiations: Raise expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough, cancel/suggest Pyongyang might cancel the meeting and then push for more concessions to have the meeting,” Ruggiero said.



“The Trump administration must see through this blatant attempt to coerce additional concessions. The U.S. should continue the defensive military exercises and remind Kim that the maximum pressure campaign will be increased if North Korea pulls out of the summit,” he added.

Don’t expect the Trump administration to see through anything, since it barely knows what’s going on inside its own White House. If the talks do fall through, which they likely will, expect the president of people who keep pigs as pets to start bashing the North Korean leader because being a Twitter bully is one of the president’s best attributes.