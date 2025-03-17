The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable

From 1984 to 1992, Thursday nights were all about “The Cosby Show.” And while to say a lot has changed since then would be a HUGE understatement, one fact remains – Denise Huxtable, the free-spirited daughter played by Lisa Bonet, was a style star. Known for wearing bold colors, playful patterns and amazing accessories, she was boho chic before it was even a thing. In honor of one of television’s best dressed teens, we’re looking at some of our favorite looks from Denise Huxtable.