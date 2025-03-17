The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable

From 1984 to 1992, Thursday nights were all about “The Cosby Show.” And while to say a lot has changed since then would be a HUGE understatement, one fact remains – Denise Huxtable, the free-spirited daughter played by Lisa Bonet, was a style star. Known for wearing bold colors, playful patterns and amazing accessories, she was boho chic before it was even a thing. In honor of one of television’s best dressed teens, we’re looking at some of our favorite looks from Denise Huxtable.
Accessories for Days
Denise’s outfits were always beautifully curated down to the accessories. What could have been just a basic denim jacket and skirt is elevated with a pair of statement earrings and a colorful head wrap.
It’s All in the Details
We love the deep color of the chunky sweater and beret in this monochromatic look, but the pins on both her hat and sweater steal the show.
It’s All in the Details
The colorfully stripped hat and statement earrings turn a monochromatic outfit into a look.
Perfect Pixie Cut
Before there was Halle Berry, there was Denise Huxtable rocking the perfect pixie cut.
So Sophisticated
Here’s another example of Denise slaying in a colorful turban and bold jewelry.
The Coziest Sweater Coat
In this episode, Denise and Theo share their excitement about getting into a fender bender with Stevie Wonder. Although we completely understand why that would be exciting to anyone, we’re more excited about the pink sweater coat and oversized scarf Denise is wearing.
Making Menswear
Denise was the best at making menswear look oh so feminine, like these high waisted pants and bold print button-down shirt.
Making Menswear
Here, Denise adds a feminine touch to menswear by layering a ruffled blouse under a plaid blazer.
Beautiful Boho Locs
Denise always surprised us with beautiful hairstyles. But one of our favorite looks comes in season 6 when she returned from a trip to Africa with a husband, a stepdaughter and these beautiful boho locs.
Playing With Patterns
One thing about Denise Huxtable, ya girl was never afraid to play with patterns. Somehow these tropical print separates just work in an episode from Season 5.
Military Chic
Denise makes military look chic by adding a high-collared blouse to a utility jacket.
Bold Colors
We love this bold blue sweater and coordinating earrings from season 1.
Prints Please
There’s nothing that doesn’t look good on this girl, including these eclectic prints.