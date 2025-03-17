'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Fashion

The Many Amazing Looks of "The Cosby Show's" Denise Huxtable

We're looking back at some of our favorite looks from one of television's best dressed teens.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: YouTube

From 1984 to 1992, Thursday nights were all about “The Cosby Show.” And while to say a lot has changed since then would be a HUGE understatement, one fact remains – Denise Huxtable, the free-spirited daughter played by Lisa Bonet, was a style star. Known for wearing bold colors, playful patterns and amazing accessories, she was boho chic before it was even a thing. In honor of one of television’s best dressed teens, we’re looking at some of our favorite looks from Denise Huxtable.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Accessories for Days

Accessories for Days

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: TikTok

Denise’s outfits were always beautifully curated down to the accessories. What could have been just a basic denim jacket and skirt is elevated with a pair of statement earrings and a colorful head wrap.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

It’s All in the Details

It’s All in the Details

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

We love the deep color of the chunky sweater and beret in this monochromatic look, but the pins on both her hat and sweater steal the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

It’s All in the Details

It’s All in the Details

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: YouTube

The colorfully stripped hat and statement earrings turn a monochromatic outfit into a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Perfect Pixie Cut

Perfect Pixie Cut

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

Before there was Halle Berry, there was Denise Huxtable rocking the perfect pixie cut.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

So Sophisticated

So Sophisticated

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

Here’s another example of Denise slaying in a colorful turban and bold jewelry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

The Coziest Sweater Coat

The Coziest Sweater Coat

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: YouTube

In this episode, Denise and Theo share their excitement about getting into a fender bender with Stevie Wonder. Although we completely understand why that would be exciting to anyone, we’re more excited about the pink sweater coat and oversized scarf Denise is wearing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Making Menswear

Making Menswear

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

Denise was the best at making menswear look oh so feminine, like these high waisted pants and bold print button-down shirt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Making Menswear

Making Menswear

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: YouTube

Here, Denise adds a feminine touch to menswear by layering a ruffled blouse under a plaid blazer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Beautiful Boho Locs

Beautiful Boho Locs

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

Denise always surprised us with beautiful hairstyles. But one of our favorite looks comes in season 6 when she returned from a trip to Africa with a husband, a stepdaughter and these beautiful boho locs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Playing With Patterns

Playing With Patterns

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

One thing about Denise Huxtable, ya girl was never afraid to play with patterns. Somehow these tropical print separates just work in an episode from Season 5.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Military Chic

Military Chic

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: YouTube

Denise makes military look chic by adding a high-collared blouse to a utility jacket.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Bold Colors

Bold Colors

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

We love this bold blue sweater and coordinating earrings from season 1.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Prints Please

Prints Please

Image for article titled The Many Amazing Looks of &quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Denise Huxtable
Screenshot: Instagram

There’s nothing that doesn’t look good on this girl, including these eclectic prints.

Advertisement

15 / 15