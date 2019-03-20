Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais (AP Images)

We are a news organization, so despite the president of the United States being a full-on sleaze bucket who has arguably been one of the worst commanders-in-chief in the history of the country, we still have to use “allegedly” when referring to the president’s alleged elicit affairs despite how much we know they’re true.



So that man, the one who “allegedly” had his untanned ass smacked with a rolled magazine by porn actress Stormy Daniels while he was very married and who “reportedly” paid her to keep quiet while he was still married, has the audacity to speak about someone else “husbandry,” yet, here we are.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump blasted the husband of his counselor Kellyanne Conway, aka Crypt Keeper, George Conway as a “stone cold LOSER” and “husband from hell,” the latest in a string of attacks amid an ongoing feud between the president and one of his top aides’ spouses.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump tweeted, The New York Daily News reports.

“I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway shot back: “The President of the United States.”

Trump has pushed this theory that Conway is just bitter because he wasn’t chosen to work in the White House, but the Washington Post obtained a letter in which Conway was offered a White House job that he turned down.

“I am profoundly grateful to you and to the Attorney General for selecting me to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice,” Conway wrote to Trump in the letter. “I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government.”

The president can’t stand Conway being one of his biggest critics, but I think we can all agree that a man who once drowned himself in Russian prostitute urine, while being very married, is the last person that should be throwing around the horrible husband title.

Allegedly.