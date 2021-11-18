Fresh off the announcement that Queen Sugar will end with its upcoming seventh season, OWN already has its new family drama The Kings of Napa ready to hit screens Jan. 11 at 8 pm.

The Kings of Napa follows “ a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.”

Alongside the premiere date, we also got a trailer full of wine and one-liners. At one point someone states that the other vineyards assumed a Black surgeon was going to “tear down those vines and build a liquor store.”

Based on the clip, this is definitely going to be a Dynasty or Dallas style guilty pleasure. Yes, we all love prestige, award winning-series that make us think. However, sometimes you just want to revel in a fun world full of backstabbing and betrayal.

The cast is led by Ebonee Noel (FBI) as middle sibling August King, “brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business.” Rance Nix is older brother Dana King, Yaani King Mondschein is cousin Bridgette Pierce and Ashlee Brian is younger brother Christian King.

Karen LeBlanc and Isiah Whitlock Jr. round out the cast as King parents Vanessa and Reginald. And obviously it’s not a wild drama full of intrigue without a major secret, so Devika Parikh is Melanie Pierce, “August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.”

Queen Sugar has been OWN’s most successful and acclaimed show, so it’s no surprise the network wants to have its next hit ready to go. With star-studded executive producers that include showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws), Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love), and of course Oprah Winfrey, OWN is going all in on The Kings of Napa.

Per Deadline, Cherry will also direct the first two episodes.

The Kings of Napa will join OWN’s other major 2022 drama, CBS transplant All Rise. OWN seems to be making a big scripted push, and isn’t planning to fade away when Queen Sugar ends.