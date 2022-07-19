Late nights just got a lot more boring.

The comedians and social commentators known as Desus Nice & The Kid Mero are ending their show’s run on Showtime after its fourth season on the network, the pair announced yesterday.

The show’s final ep aired June 23, although it’ s not clear whether even they knew it was the end at the time. Multiple outlets reported that the pair, who built a following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast which started back in 2015, had developed a strained relationship in recent months. Their last podcast episode together was posted back in November.

From Deadline However, the fourth season saw the duo cut their on-screen time in half, going weekly rather than twice a week.

It comes after there was much speculation on social media that the pair had fallen out.

Vulture, a digital publication that covers all things media and entertainment, noted that Desus’ tweet confirming the show’s demise gave props to Showtime, their audience and staff but didn’t mention Mero, who at this point hasn’t commented at all besides retweeting Showtime’s announcement.



If it is the end, the pair had a great run. Desus, real name Daniel Baker, and Mero, real name Joel Martinez, made more than 170 episodes of their Showtime series. They also had two previous iterations of the show, on Complex Networks and on Viceland, before landing at Showtime. They’ve interviewed everyone from former president Barack Obama to Denzel Washington and even wrote an advice book together.



The Bronx, N.Y. natives were profiled three separate times by the New York Times between 2016 and 2020.