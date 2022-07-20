The bodegahive got quite a shock on Monday when comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero announced they were splitting up and their popular Showtime talk show, Desus & Mero, will not return with new episodes.

The cable network made the news official with a Twitter post on Monday afternoon. “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

While Mero has yet to comment on the split, Desus tweeted his thanks to Showtime and the fans. “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come,” he wrote.

Fans who have built up a community around the duo’s regular sketches and jokes commiserate online, offering thanks and praise for the pair.

Refinery 29’s Kathleen Newman-Bremang tweeted a video of the subway flooding with the message, “streets* weeping for desus & mero, it’s me, I am streets.”

A New York Knicks fan who clearly found solace in Desus and Mero’s endless love for the team posted a clip of the duo in a bar full of obsessed basketball fans during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery announcement, writing, “thank you, Desus & Mero, for putting the pain of what it’s like to be a Knicks fan on national television.”

Sadly, another message noted how life imitated art, tweeting, “when Desus & Mero first started the Bodega boys pod they said we gon blow up one day, be very successful, get very filthy rich, become hollywood then break up and never talk to each other again they said that was the goal its super funny till it plays out exactly that way.”

Amidst all the recollections, jokes and thanks, a common thought around the bodegahive is pride in what these two funny guys from the Bronx were able to accomplish. “Late, but massive air horns to Desus & Mero as this iteration of their work comes to a close. I had a front row seat to their rise from the early years, and I don’t know of a higher and swifter trajectory from being funny on twitter to all they’ve achieved,* actress Pia Glenn wrote on Twitter.

As someone who considered the show appointment viewing, I’m really going to miss how Desus and Mero never failed to lift my spirits when this weird timeline we’re living in became too much. Particularly during quarantine, they provided a place where I knew without fail I would have a chance to decompress and just laugh every week. It never felt like a talk show. It was just a weekly hang-out where you could make fun of the internet and enjoy a few crazy inside jokes with your friends.

Up next, Desus is set to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer.