New Development Between T.I. And His Son King Harris

It has been a messy couple of years for T.I. and his son King Harris. It was only in 2023 that the father and son got into it at a Falcon’s game. Not only did they get into it, but King live-streamed it, too. Now, word on the street is that the two are starting to see eye-to-eye.

That's So Random With Grant Ellis CC Share Subtitles Off

English 'The Bachelor's' Grant Ellis Shares Some of His Dating Red Flags

During an interview with The Streetz Morning Takeover radio show, the 20-year-old rapper stated, “The only thing we bumped heads about is us being similar, and I think the reason we bump heads is that he knows if he had what I had [growing up] he wouldn’t have been the man that he is and that’s understandable.”

Advertisement

And King ain’t lyin’. He really is his daddy’s son, and the Instagram comments agreed with him. User @Iamsheriep wrote, “I actually understand what he is saying and I agree.”

Advertisement

And @Patricia.fst.71619 commented, “True. Keep growing and learning young man.”

Advertisement

But T.I. also stated that he sees some of himself in King in an interview he did with The Breakfast Club back in May of last year. Getting into the topic of family, Charlamagne Tha God asked T.I. whether he thinks it’s necessary for his kids to experience struggle, in order to understand what they have now. Answering the question, the Atlanta rapper first joked about the fact that King feels like he made it out of the mud and then said:

“I see some of the tenacity in King that I had. You know what I’m sayin’? Some of the gotta make it no matter what type shit. He really pushing like he came out the welfare line.”

Advertisement

Now they are coming back together, and according to Harris it’s because his dad is “Taking a little bit more accountability... We kind are at an understanding of who we are and what we got going on, and we’re 100% working with each other.”

It looks like now all their differences have been resolved, or as King puts it they are seeing “eye to eye.” Instead of King’s streams going viral for arguments between them, they are now going viral because of the funny relationship between them, and the um... nasty joke that T.I. made about his son’s mom.