After postponing its originally scheduled Jan. 31 date due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge, the Recording Academy and CBS have now announced the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are moving to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.



Since award shows have a domino-like calendar, this means the CMT Music Awards will now move to a later date.

Trevor Noah is still set as host of the show, which will air live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“Once we realized the need to move the GRAMMY Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

As previously reported by The Root, The Grammys moved from its regular venue the Crypto.com Arena fka Staples Center, which is currently booked up through June. The Grammys typically need around 10 days at the venue for the show.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

In November, the Grammy nominations were announced, with Jon Batiste’s 11 nods leading the way, followed by H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight.

The status of other Grammy week festivities like Clive Davis’ famous Pre-Grammy Gala or the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert, which salutes Joni Mitchell this year, will be announced soon, per Variety.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, April 3 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+.